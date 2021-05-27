Todd Gurley meeting with Detroit Lions for free agent visit: Report

Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Free agent running back Todd Gurley is visiting the Detroit Lions on Thursday, ESPN reports.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time First-Team All-Pro, Gurley and Lions quarterback Jared Goff played four seasons together (2016-19) with the Los Angeles Rams.

Gurley, who turns 27 in August, ran for a career-low 678 yards and nine touchdowns on a career-low 195 rushing attempts (3.5 yards per carry) last season in 15 games for the Atlanta Falcons. He caught 25 passes for 164 yards.

Gurley, the 10th overall pick out of Georgia in 2015, would join a backfield that includes starter D'Andre Swift, a fellow Bulldog.

Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs against the Lions during the first half on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta.
The Lions will have a new-look backfield this season. Kerryon Johnson was released in the offseason and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, and Adrian Peterson remains unsigned.

