Todd Gurley: I’m gonna miss Rodger Saffold, John Sullivan

Rams running back Todd Gurley doesn’t feel like he has to prove he’s still highly productive despite the knee injury that impacted the final stretch of his 2018 season, but there are plenty of people who feel otherwise given what we know about his condition.

Gurley’s ability to put together another big year will be impacted by how well the Rams can block for him during the 2019 season. That’s an area where the Rams do have something to prove this year.

Guard Rodger Saffold left for Tennessee as a free agent and the team declined center John Sullivan‘s option for the coming year. Gurley said he “wouldn’t be anywhere” without his former teammates and is “gonna miss” them this year.

“Our off days together. It was cool, they taught me so much,” Gurley said, via Rams Wire. “To be able to be with Saffold my three times rushing for 1,000 yards and Sully to expand my brain and make me so much more knowledgeable as a running back and knowing defenses, being in the right position and protection. He taught me so much.”

Joseph Noteboom is set to step in at left guard and Brian Allen will be at center for the Rams this year. They may not be able to teach Gurley as much as their predecessors, but the existing knowledge base should be fine if the newcomers prove to be capable blockers.