Todd Gurley limited, Malcolm Brown out of practice

The Rams got running back Todd Gurley back to practice Wednesday, which was a good thing since they didn’t have backup Malcolm Brown.

Brown missed practice with an ankle injury.

Gurley, who missed Sunday’s game with a quadriceps injury, was limited.

He was diagnosed with a thigh contusion during the Oct. 3 game against the Seahawks. Gurley did not practice last week.

Brown had 11 carries for 40 yards and Darrell Henderson six for 39. John Kelly, who was promoted from the practice squad to act as the third running back against the 49ers, played 11 special teams snaps but none on offense.

The Rams also listed new cornerback Jalen Ramsey on their injury report Wednesday, but his absence was not injury related. So apparently his back was healed somewhere between Jacksonville and Los Angeles.

Linebacker Clay Matthews (jaw) remains out.