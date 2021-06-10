Todd Gurley leaves Baltimore without a deal

Charean Williams
·1 min read
Free agent Todd Gurley had a “good meeting” with the Ravens, but the running back left without a deal, Josina Anderson reports.

Gurley also visited Detroit recently, but coach Dan Campbell said it has to work on the team’s terms.

A source told Anderson that he assumes Gurley “is looking for the best offer.”

The Ravens have a crowded backfield with JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

Gurley was a two-time All-Pro with the Rams, but his knee issues have limited his production in recent years. He started 15 games for the Falcons last season and finished with 195 carries for 678 yards.

Todd Gurley leaves Baltimore without a deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

