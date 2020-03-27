Todd Gurley on LA Rams release: 'I didn't see it coming'

Todd Gurley has admitted he did not see his Los Angeles Rams release coming.

The running back was cut by the Rams on March 19 and promptly signed on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons in a homecoming move, having spent his college career with Georgia.

Gurley had signed a four-year, $60million deal with the Rams in 2018 but the contract became an increasing burden and his hasty release came hours before $10.5m would have become guaranteed.

The number 10 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft was Offensive Player of the Year in 2017 and while his fortunes had dipped as he contended with a knee injury, the Rams' decision came as a surprise to the 25-year-old.

Gurley still took it in his stride, joking on social media about being fired on his day off.

"I didn't see it coming, but obviously I've seen the process over the years, so I understand the business and I understand how it goes,'' Gurley said, per ESPN.

"But I'm also the same type of person, when someone else is getting cut, I'm joking on them. So I can't get mad if somebody jokes on me.

"I joke on myself all the time. If you knew me, you know that's me. And it's all jokes. It's some truth to every little joke but I'm still just having fun with it and that's the only thing I can do.

"Stuck in the house all day. I know people are drinking and having fun, so I'm going to have fun with y'all."

Following his superb 2017 season, Gurley racked up 21 total touchdowns in 2018 as he helped the Rams to the Super Bowl.

But he was limited to five touches in the NFC Championship game and 11 in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, while in 2019 his 223 rushing attempts represented the lowest total in his NFL career.

Asked about his reduced role, Gurley added: "I don't know what happened. I try not to press the issue about nothing, I kind of just sit back and do my job.

"It's not my job to tell who to give me the ball, so if it happens, it happens. I'm not going to b***h about anything.

"I'm just going to keep quiet and do my part. But when I get the ball, you know I'm going to do good with it for the most part, especially when stuff is going good. All I know is I'm with the Falcons now.''