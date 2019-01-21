Todd Gurley has jokes about huge missed call in NFC championship

The Los Angeles Rams advanced to the Super Bowl thanks in large part to one of the worst blown calls in the history of sports.

Todd Gurley knows it. The Rams are embracing it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Rams running back, like everyone else in the football world, recognizes that the missed pass interference call on Drew Brees’ pass to Tommylee Lewis in the NFC championship game’s waning moments was a brutal officiating miscue.

Todd Gurley knows the Rams got away with one and “thanked” officials on Instagram Sunday. (Getty)

Gurley ‘thanks’ officials on Instagram

But as the Rams reveled in their good fortune, perhaps none of them were as brazen as Gurley, who enlisted some photo-editing magic to demonstrate his gratitude to the officials from Sunday’s game.

No, Gurley didn’t trade his jersey for that of a referee’s. But his message is clear.

He sure does appreciate being in the Super Bowl and realizes there’s a good chance he wouldn’t be without Sunday’s massive mistake from the officiating crew.

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Forde: Duke’s Williamson not interested in shutting it down for draft

• Iole: Pacquiao’s win over Broner turns talk toward Floyd rematch

• Hardy disqualified for ugly illegal knee in UFC debut

