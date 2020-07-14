Todd Gurley: I haven’t worked out this much in my life

Running back Todd Gurley‘s offseason has been different than in recent years.

He was released by the Rams and signed by the Falcons, but hasn’t been able to work with his new team at this point because in-person offseason programs were cancelled by the NFL. That’s left players to work out on their own and that’s led to another difference for the veteran back.

Gurley was part of a YouTube roundtable discussion with Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz and Patriots quarterback Cam Newton that saw the players catching up on what they’ve been doing to stay busy.

“I’m not even going to lie, I haven’t worked out this much in my life,” Gurley said. “I mean, it literally hasn’t been nothing to do but to work out.”

Knee issues have limited Gurley over the last two seasons and created questions about how productive he’ll be in the future. He acknowledged that injuries could happen again in the future, but said he believes everything will work out for the best as long as he continues to “put in the work every day.”

