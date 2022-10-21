Todd Gurley hasn’t officially retired but says he’s “most definitely” done

Todd Gurley has not officially retired, but he is done playing.

“I don’t think there’s any question about that one,” the former running back told Andrew Siciliano of NFL Media.

That much was obvious even without Gurley saying it.

Gurley, 28, has not played since 2020.

He repeated that his career is finished in a follow-up question from Siciliano.

“Yeah, most definitely,” Gurley said before later adding on Twitter that his unofficial official retirement wasn’t breaking news.

His career shows how quickly a running back’s career can end. The Rams made Gurley the 10th overall selection in 2015, and he won offensive rookie of the year honors with 1,106 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Gurley earned All-Pro honors in 2017 and 2018 and was offensive player of the year in 2018 when he ran for 1,251 yards and 17 touchdowns. Then, it was over.

He never had another 1,000-yard season as knee injuries prematurely ended his career. The Rams moved on after the 2019 season, and Gurley had a final season with the Falcons when it was obvious he wasn’t the same back he once was.

Gurley finishes his career with 6,082 rushing yards, 67 rushing touchdowns, 2,254 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.

