Todd Gurley was happy to see the Rams win a ring, doesn’t seem to miss the NFL

Todd Gurley hasn’t officially retired from the NFL, but he doesn’t seem to have any interest in playing another snap in his career. After not playing in 2021, Gurley enjoyed his time away from the field, even venturing into the business side of football by becoming a part-owner of the Beasts in the Fan Controlled Football league.

He still followed the NFL and watched his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, win Super Bowl LVI, but he doesn’t have any interest in playing again.

“There was never not one time where I watched a game and was like, ‘I wish I was out there,’” Gurley told Keith Kocinski of NBC LX. “I appreciated my time in the league and I’ve done things I could have never even dreamed about.”

Gurley said he “ain’t worried about no football,” and that he’s enjoying himself away from the gridiron. There’s no jealousy or ill will toward the Rams for the way his tenure in Los Angeles ended, either.

He told NBC that he felt nothing but happiness after seeing the Rams win a championship without him last season, and he’s especially thrilled for former teammates such as Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

“Happy for guys like AD that really work hard,” Gurley said. “Guys like Jalen Ramsey that put in work. Obviously gotta go with all my running back guys, seeing guys like Cam Akers come back from an Achilles in four months. Sony Michel getting traded from the Patriots, not only did he beat the Rams in the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, he’s also won one with them, as well. Guys like Darrell Henderson. So, you always get excited for the guys. It’s never just about you. Yeah, everyone would love a ring. But at the end of the day, it’s about being able to congratulate and then see other guys succeed and being happy for them.”

The Rams surprisingly cut Gurley before the 2020 season after he struggled with a knee injury at the end of 2018 and throughout the 2019 season. He reminded the Rams of the money they owed him multiple times, expressing some frustration that it took as long as it did for him to get his check.

But it doesn’t seem like Gurley holds a grudge against his former team. He appears content and happy in his post-football career, which is great to see.