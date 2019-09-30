Todd Gurley had career-low carries in a regular-season game

Todd Gurley played 74 of 98 offensive snaps Sunday. He had a regular-season, career-low five carries.

The running back repeatedly was asked about his health afterward, facing the same questions Rams coach Sean McVay did.

If you believe them, everything is fine. There is nothing to see here.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Except the numbers tell a different story.

“There’s a lot of different things,” McVay said after Sunday’s game when asked why Gurley didn’t get more carries, via Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times. “Ultimately, it’s our job to figure out what we think is the best way to move the football and score points and that was what we decided on, that was what I decided on today.”

Gurley averaged 18 carries and three catches per game his first four seasons. He is averaging 12 carries and three catches per game this season.

His last 100-yard game in the regular season came in Week 13 last season, two weeks before the Rams decided to give Gurley’s left knee three weeks off, including the bye week.

McVay continues to take the blame for not getting Gurley the ball more, and Gurley continues to respond with “I don’t call the plays, bro.”

But McVay said last week he hoped to get Gurley more carries this week. He didn’t for whatever reason.

“I control what I control, man, you know?” Gurley said. “At the end of the day, we didn’t get the win, whether I had 20 carries or two carries. We didn’t get the win. That’s the main thing.”