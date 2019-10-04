Todd Gurley gives Rams 20-14 lead

Well, that took a turn.

It wasn’t long ago that the Seahawks seemed in total control. Now, the Rams lead 20-14.

Los Angeles has scored two touchdowns in the last 2:59 of game clock, ending the first half with a 9-yard pass from Jared Goff to Cooper Kupp and opening the second half with an 8-yard Todd Gurley run.

The Rams marched right down the field after getting the second-half kickoff, going 75 yards in six plays.

Goff has completed 15 of 24 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown after getting off to a rough start. Gurley has 11 carries for 48 yards and a score.

Tight end Gerald Everett has three catches for 58 yards.