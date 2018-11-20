Todd Gurley getting 'banged up' vs. Chiefs explains low production in historic Rams win

The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs put on a historic offensive showcase Monday night.

But Todd Gurley was conspicuously absent from the highlight reel of the Rams’ 54-51 win.

The Los Angeles running back tallied 55 yards on 12 carries and 39 yards on three catches while failing to reach the end zone for the first time this season. He’s averaged 94.8 yards on the ground and 40.1 yards in the air on 23 touches per game while tallying 15 touchdowns this season.

Where was Gurley?

While those are paltry numbers only by Gurley’s high standards, the MVP candidate was a shockingly small part of a game plan for a team that scored 54 points.

An ankle injury suffered during the game limited Todd Gurley against the Chiefs on Monday. (Getty Images)

Head coach Sean McVay shed some light on Tuesday as to why Gurley was a minor part of the offensive outburst.

McVay: Gurley got ‘banged up’

He told reporters that Gurley got “banged up a little bit” when he rolled his ankle during the game.

That ankle tweak explains why running back Malcolm Brown was often in the game in situations that would normally feature Gurley.

The Rams have a bye week coming up, so all signs point to Gurley being on track to return healthy for the team’s Week 13 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• NFL Power Rankings: Sorry, Rams and Chiefs

• Jeff Passan: Yankees’ blockbuster trade sends Boston a message

• Las Vegas set huge over/under, still got crushed on Chiefs-Rams

• Terez Paylor: Chiefs-Rams epitomizes the New NFL

