Todd Gurley’s “been fine” with heavier workload

When Rams coach Sean McVay was asked this week about running back Todd Gurley has been getting the ball more often in recent weeks, he cited “me not being an idiot” as the reason why Gurley’s been a bigger factor on offense.

On Thursday, Gurley grinned while pointing out that it was McVay’s assessment and not his own being shared. He also addressed how his body is holding up to the increased work.

McVay said that Gurley’s lighter usage early in the season wasn’t about load management to avoid the kind of knee troubles that slowed Gurley late last season and Gurley said that he’s been holding up well physically.

“It’s been fine,” Gurley said, via ESPN.com. “Obviously, what is it? Week 13, Week 14? Everyone’s kind of feeling the long season. Just got to do what you got to do to get your body right and your mind right for each Sunday.”

The Rams host the Seahawks Sunday night in a game they really need to strengthen their chances of making it to the playoffs for the third straight year. If the last few weeks are any indication, Gurley will be front and center in that effort.