Todd Gurley “felt good” about Sunday’s performance

Rams running back Todd Gurley didn’t get a lot to do through the first three quarters of Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

Gurley had six carries for 33 yards and one catch for 4 yards while Malcolm Brown had done more of the heavy lifting out of the backfield to that point in the game. The Rams turned back to Gurley to close out the game and he ended the day with 14 carries for 97 yards while helping to put the finishing touches on a 30-27 win.

All of that came after a pregame report that the Rams didn’t know how Gurley’s knee would respond to game action. Gurley said he “felt good” about how the game turned out and quarterback Jared Goff said he thought Gurley answered the questions about his condition.

“There’s a lot of outside noise around him obviously, but we felt confident with him inside the team and he showed it today he looked like he always does today,” Goff said, via the Los Angeles Times. “I tried to tell everyone he looks exactly the same, and no one wanted to believe me.”

The Rams offense didn’t look exactly the same because Gurley wasn’t the focal point the way he was the last two seasons, but the ensemble approach was able to get the job done in Carolina.