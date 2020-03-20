Now that running back Todd Gurley has agreed to terms with the Falcons less than 24 hours after being cut by the Rams, Gurley will be taking a physical, pursuant to the league’s COVID-19 procedures. So when some neutral local doctor gets a chance to examine Gurley and, specifically, his knee, much will be riding on the outcome.

And it will be more than whatever the Falcons have offered to pay Gurley. If Gurley fails the physical, he may be able to claim that the Rams owe him the $10.5 million in injury guarantees that would have become full guarantees if he hadn’t been released on Thursday.

The Rams would presumably disagree, and it all could be resolved via a grievance. But surely there would be one; there would be too much money riding on it — especially if it’s determined that Gurley currently can’t pass a physical.

Todd Gurley’s Falcons physical could have very high stakes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk