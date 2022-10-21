Todd Gurley done playing football, but not officially retiring

Former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Todd Gurley is unlikely to play again in the NFL. Gurley has been reflective and thankful recently.

Gurley, who played five seasons for the Rams and one season for the Atlanta Falcons, is not officially retiring, but he says that he is done playing football.

Gurley made that clear in an interview with the NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano:

It’s not an official retirement announcement, but @TG3II told me today that he’s done playing football.@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/oCzx5dlVeS — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 20, 2022

If this in the end for Todd Gurley, then he finishes his NFL career with 1,460 rushes for 6,082 rushing yards. Gurley found the end zone frequently during his NFL career. Gurley scored 79 total touchdowns during his six season NFL career and played in a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Todd Gurley made three Pro Bowls during his NFL career. Unfortunately, he suffered from knee issues that limited him during his last years with the Rams and during the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons.

The former Georgia standout thanked numerous former NFL running backs via Twitter including former Georgia star Knowshon Moreno.

Thank You @knowshonmoreno — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) October 18, 2022

