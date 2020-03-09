Todd Gurley doesn’t seem in a rush to talk to Sean McVay

The Rams want to talk to Todd Gurley at some point this offseason, about his increasing pay and decreasing production.

But from Gurley’s standpoint, there’s not a lot to say.

The Rams running back told Rich Hammond of TheAthletic.com that he wasn’t sure what the point of such a conversation with coach Sean McVay would be.

“It just depends on what the conversation is about,” Gurley said. “I’m more of a guy where, if there ain’t nothing to talk about, then there ain’t nothing to talk about. But if we’ve got something to talk about, then we can talk. That’s kind of my perspective. Coach got my number. Coach got my number.”

Asked if he had anything on his mind he might want to discuss, Gurley replied: “Oh, like I need to get some stuff off my chest?”

“Nah, nah, nah. I’m not that type of person,” he said. “I’ve always been able to — I mean, everyone needs to talk to someone, but I’ve always done a pretty good job with that. I know what I’m capable of in football. I know the stuff where I can get better. And that’s just being a part of football. Some years are going to be better than others. Some years are not. That’s just a part of the game. You’ve got to learn how to deal with stuff, and then just keep your head up and keep fighting.

“Like we said, football is a business, so anything can happen, but you’ve got to understand it as a player and not take it personally. You take it personally to a certain extent, but you also be grateful for whatever opportunity you’ve got. I know it sounds cliche, but you literally just control what you can control. As long as my teammates know who I am as a person and stuff like that, I don’t really care about what other people think. The ones that know, know. All that stuff sounds cliche, but that’s kind of how it is.”

Gurley ran for just 857 yards last year, amid concerns about his physical decline because of knee problems.

With a $10.5 million of his compensation becoming guaranteed on March 20, the Rams might naturally have more urgency to chat, and a pay cut seems like a natural thought they’d have. And apparently, if they want to discuss it with Gurley, all they have to do is call.

