When running back Todd Gurley became former Rams running back Todd Gurley, he joked on Twitter about getting fired on his day off.

But he said that’s the same way he’s reacted to others around him being released, as he’s come to understand the business of football.

The now-Falcons running back said during an appearance on former teammate Chris Long’s “Green Light” podcast that’s just how he reacts to such news.

“I didn’t see it coming, but obviously I’ve seen the process over the years, so I understand the business and I understand how it goes,” Gurley said. “But I’m also the same type of person like when someone else is getting cut, I’m joking on them. So I can’t get mad if somebody jokes on me. I joke on myself all the time. If you knew me, you know that’s me. And it’s all jokes. It’s some truth to every little joke.

“But I’m still just having fun with it. And that’s the only thing I can do. Stuck in the house all day. I know people are drinking and having fun, so I’m going to have fun with y’all.”

Gurley’s getting a fresh start with the Falcons, with a one-year deal with $6 million (in addition to the money the Rams still owe him), but it remains to be seen if he can get back to the kind of back he used to be.

Whether because of his left knee problems or by coach’s decision, he only touched the ball 254 times last year.

“I try not to press the issue about nothing, so that’s just kind of, just sit back and do my job,” Gurley said. “Like it’s not my job to tell who to give me the ball, so if it happens, it happens. I’m not going to bitch about anything. I’m just going to keep quiet and do my part. But when I get the ball, you know I’m going to do good with it for the most part, especially when stuff is going good. But I don’t know what happened, man. All I know is I’m with the Falcons now.”

By getting back to Georgia, he’s closer to his college roots. They and he can only hope he returns to his previous form as well.

Todd Gurley didn’t see release coming originally appeared on Pro Football Talk