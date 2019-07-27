Todd Gurley, Cooper Kupp cleared to return to practice field

On Saturday, Todd Gurley will return to the field with his teammates for the first time since Super Bowl LIII. The Rams star running back was a regular at the team training facility in the offseason, but he worked out with his personal trainer.

Gurley’s balky left knee and his future was one of the biggest story lines of the offseason. It will continue into training camp.

“Todd’s going to be ready to go,” coach Sean McVay said Friday, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “We’ve got a specific plan in terms of monitoring his workload and a lot of that will be predicated on the feedback he gives to us. But he’s feeling good. He’s going to be on the field tomorrow and can’t wait to see Todd back out there with us.”

Receiver Cooper Kupp also is ready to return, McVay said.

Kupp tore an anterior cruicate ligament in Week 10 last season, and he spent the offseason rehabbing.

“He’s going to be ready to go,” McVay said. “Similar to Todd, but a little bit different. We’ve got kind of basically a volume that we have targeted for each day of practice. . . .He can partake in all the activities. We’ll monitor him and pick and choose which periods he can be a full participant.