Todd Gurley confirms he's done playing football
Former running back Todd Gurley confirms he's done playing football.
Williams says he still considers USC a top school.
Week 8 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile matchups, including a Pac-12 showdown between UCLA and Oregon.
Through seven games, here are Auburn Football's top performers on offense.
Auburn football is 3-4 and on a three-game losing streak in the SEC. Here are four of the biggest problems the Tigers are currently facing.
Texas vs Oklahoma State game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 8 game on Saturday, October 22
Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez sat down with Bruce Feldman before the No. 10-ranked Ducks take on No. 9 UCLA on Saturday in Eugene.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.
It sounds like Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce would have less tolerance for Tom Brady barking at him on the sideline than Brady's Buccaneers teammates did last weekend.
The ESPN headline focuses on a profane message from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The far more important point is that, five years after Jones tried to keep Commissioner Roger Goodell from getting a new contract, Jones is at it again. PFT has confirmed that the owners, by a vote of [more]
Nearly one year after Gary Patterson “resigned” from TCU it’s apparent that his departure was necessary
Alabama's lack of discipline had a hand in its 52-49 loss to Tennessee. Then, that lack of discipline spilled over into the postgame exit.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to discuss infighting between NFL owners, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Christian McCaffrey & the lack of scoring offense in 2022.
Former NFL MVP quarterback Kurt Warner joins Phil Perry to talk about his impressions of Bailey Zappe in the last three games. Who will start at QB for the Patriots when Mac Jones returns?
The Saints aren’t saying who will be starting at quarterback against the Cardinals on Thursday night, but they have announced five players who will be out of action for Week Seven. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Wednesday that the team will be making a game-time decision about their starting quarterback. Andy Dalton and [more]
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 7's top running back plays. (George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Tennessee football won't need a Hail Mary from Joe Milton against UT Martin. Will soft schedule catch up with Ole Miss, and how will Alabama rebounds?
Four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs is considering the Georgia Bulldogs, but UGA is not the favorite to land his commitment.
Charles McDonald checks in with his first mock draft of this cycle, with all 31 first-round picks (remember Miami's tampering punishment?) as well as for teams who start picking on Day 2.
On Wednesday, Saints coach Dennis Allen called the starting quarterback a “game-time decision.” It’s still a few hours from game time, but the Saints apparently have made their decision. Ed Werder of ESPN reports that Andy Dalton will start “as expected” against the Cardinals in Thursday Night Football. Jameis Winston, though, will dress as the [more]
Look no further than these 6 players, one of whom Jason Kelce called "irreplaceable," to explain the Eagles' 6-0 start.