Todd Gurley among Rams evacuated as wildfires rage in Southern California

Cassandra NegleyYahoo Sports Contributor

At least three players for the Los Angeles Rams have been evacuated from their homes due to the wildfire in Southern California.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said at Friday’s media availability that the three are Todd Gurley, Samson Ebukam and John Johnson. The Rams host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Gurley, who is doubtful for the game, tweeted about it first thing Friday morning.

Ebukam is stepping into the starter role with Clay Matthews out. He suffered a broken jaw last week and will miss extended time. McVay said all three made it to the practice facility for work.

The Saddleridge fire, fueled by Santa Ana winds, broke out Thursday night and has consumed more than 4,600 acres by 3 a.m. Friday, fire officials told the Associated Press. Two highways are closed and authorities ordered evacuations for thousands.

The high winds were felt at Rams practice.

Hot, dry winds are forcing Southern California Edison to turn off electricity to 20,000 people, as of Friday, due to concerns the equipment could spark and start a fire, per the AP. Pacific Gas & Electric did the same in the north, but has since lifted them with better weather conditions.

Todd Gurley was evacuated from his home Friday. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
