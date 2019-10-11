Todd Gurley among Rams evacuated as wildfires rage in Southern California

At least three players for the Los Angeles Rams have been evacuated from their homes due to the wildfire in Southern California.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said at Friday’s media availability that the three are Todd Gurley, Samson Ebukam and John Johnson. The Rams host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Sean McVay says three players have been evacuated because of current fire in Southern California: Todd Gurley, Samson Ebukam and John Johnson. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 11, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gurley, who is doubtful for the game, tweeted about it first thing Friday morning.

Mandatory Evacuation🔥🤦🏾‍♂️ — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) October 11, 2019

Ebukam is stepping into the starter role with Clay Matthews out. He suffered a broken jaw last week and will miss extended time. McVay said all three made it to the practice facility for work.

[Watch NFL games on your phone for FREE with the Yahoo Sports app]

The Saddleridge fire, fueled by Santa Ana winds, broke out Thursday night and has consumed more than 4,600 acres by 3 a.m. Friday, fire officials told the Associated Press. Two highways are closed and authorities ordered evacuations for thousands.

WATCH: Fast-moving Saddleridge wildfire sweeps past highway near Sylmar in California. pic.twitter.com/krJGKZGTH4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 11, 2019

The high winds were felt at Rams practice.

Story continues

Rams on the practice field today despite another round of high winds. pic.twitter.com/kH8mynY3tU — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 11, 2019

Hot, dry winds are forcing Southern California Edison to turn off electricity to 20,000 people, as of Friday, due to concerns the equipment could spark and start a fire, per the AP. Pacific Gas & Electric did the same in the north, but has since lifted them with better weather conditions.

Todd Gurley was evacuated from his home Friday. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: