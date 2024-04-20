Todd Greguson's girls basketball coaching contract not being renewed by Lourdes

Apr. 19—This story will be updated later today.

ROCHESTER — Rochester Lourdes girls basketball coach Todd Greguson's two-year run leading the program is done.

It was confirmed today by Lourdes Activities Director Eric Larson that Greguson's contract is not being renewed. Larson said he was not allowed further comment due to it being a Lourdes personnel issue, staying in compliance with school policy.

Greguson finished with a 47-15 record as Lourdes coach. He took over for Aaron Berg one year after Berg directed the final one-third of the 2021-22 season after Mark Kellen stepped aside in a move that hinted at being parent driven.

Greguson is coming off a 23-10 and state-tournament season. The 64-year-old Greguson said he was shocked by the move not to retain him, which became public Thursday.

Greguson is not only familiar with Lourdes as a coach, but also a parent. He and wife Barb's four kids attended Lourdes, where all were standout athletes.

On Friday, Greguson offered this statement about his situation:

"The Lourdes administration informed me they are not renewing my contract. I was blindsided and shocked.

I've always made coaching decisions with the best interests of the team and individual players in mind. I also have coached long enough to know that some may disagree with the decisions I make. After 24 years in the Lourdes community and 20 years of coaching for the Eagles, I'm heartbroken to have it end this way.

Coaching has been my passion and hobby for 40-plus years. The players and program have meant the world to me and I was looking forward to coaching them in the years to come. I'm devastated to not have this opportunity.

It's been a privilege to work with these young student athletes and to be a part of their development, both on and off the court. I want to thank my players for their dedication and believing in our program and for all those who supported me as a coach."