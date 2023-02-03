Todd Grantham can help Saints defensive line return to form

With several positions open on the defensive coaching staff, the New Orleans Saints have made their first hire. Per ESPN’s Chris Low, the Saints have hired former Florida Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham to be a defensive assistant. What position exactly he will hold has not yet been released.

The Saints currently have openings at defensive coordinator, defensive line coach and secondary coach. While Grantham has experience as a coordinator, it seems unlikely that the term “assistant” would refer to that position in particular. It sounds likely instead that he ends up working on the defensive line, in the secondary, or at another position such as defensive analyst.

Grantham’s defenses at Florida underwhelmed in terms of numbers. In his last full season (2020) his group ranked 83rd in the nation (9th in the SEC) in total defense allowing 428.0 yards per game, 71st nationally in run defense (10th in the SEC) surrendering 170.5 rushing yards per game and 90th across the country (8th in the SEC) in pass defense allowing 257.5 passing yards per game.

While those numbers may not inspire much confidence, it is worth considering the season he recently spent as a defensive analyst for Alabama head coach Nick Saban and that the Saints defense is in good hands led by head coach Dennis Allen. It’s also important to keep in perspective the circumstances of the 2020 football season.

What is impressive about Grantham is his connection with his players. This is an important element for the success of position coaches in the NFL and a particular emphasis on the Saints coaching staff. “Coach Grantham is a defensive line specialist,” former Gators defensive back Trey Dean told me Friday. He continued, “He is a great coach, one of the best defensive coaches. That’s a great addition for (the Saints) to add.”

Dean’s acknowledgement of Grantham as a defensive line specialist is especially interesting knowing New Orleans has an opening in that room. Ultimately, we will have to wait and see where the Saints’ new coach will land on the staff, but the process has begun in refilling spaces vacated by former co-defensive coordinators Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard. No matter what role Grantham assumes, top Gators draft prospects like Dean, defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and edge defender Brenton Cox become names to watch in this year’s NFL draft.

