Todd Grantham spent last season as an analyst at the University of Alabama. It proved not nearly as satisfying as the hands-on coaching he was accustomed to the previous 32 years.

So, Grantham jumped at the opportunity to join the Saints as their new defensive line coach. He replaces Ryan Nielsen, who left to become the Falcons’ defensive coordinator.

“I’m excited,” Grantham said, via John DeShazier of the team website. “First of all, a lot of tradition here. Really good fan base. I’ve been on the other side of that stadium when it’s rocking and being loud, so I certainly look to be on the right side of that now. Excited to be a part of Dennis Allen’s staff. They’ve played some good defense here, and I look to be a part of that and continue the tradition, and work to win our division and move on from there.”

Grantham has coached in the NFL for 11 seasons but not since 2009 with the Cowboys. He also has coached the defensive line for the Texans (2002-04) and Colts (1999-2001) and was defensive coordinator of the Browns from 2005-07.

“This is where I want to be; this is what I want to do,” Grantham said. “I like the relationship you have with players. I enjoy coaching players. I enjoy watching players develop and have success and just seeing guys grow.

“There’s nothing like the experience of going into the locker room after a win, with all the time and effort and work that you put into it for that week. To go in and celebrate a victory is really something you can’t put into words unless you’ve experienced it.”

Todd Grantham excited to be back as an on-field coach in the NFL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk