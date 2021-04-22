Todd Golden: Todd Aaron Mid-season high school transfers? Not a fan

Apr. 22—The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us all to get used to some strange new normals. By now, if you're still not used to masking up to attend a game you never will be. We've all learned to bob and weave as needed, but there's one development of the pandemic I hope we never get used to.

If you've been paying attention to high school sports, you may have noticed that several high school athletes have switched schools mid-season, competing in athletic activities at two different schools in the same school year, something that was unheard of until very recently. In at least one case, a player played the same sport at two different area schools in the same season.

Many of these athletes have transferred out of Vigo County School Corporation high schools to attend schools in neighboring counties. I'm not going to name the kids' names. I'm not here to single anyone out, because several athletes have done it, and these are high school kids, so they surely don't deserve that level of individual scrutiny.

Having said that, I'm not a fan of the practice and I hope it's a temporary side-effect of the pandemic, not a chaotic sideshow that we're going to see repeated going forward.

How does this work? I asked some coaches, off-record, and they said remote learning has played a large role in it. A child's parents can claim a hardship based on the fact that they don't respond to remote learning.

Is that an essentially unprovable claim? Short of a technology issue, probably, but let's not get sidetracked. Those claiming a hardship can then be given a waiver to leave their school for a new one. That's simplifying it, but that's essentially what is happening.

VCSC has had a few different pandemic schedules based on the state of COVID-19 inside the county. Right now, with test positivity and cases relatively low, high school-aged kids are attending class in-person four days a week, Monday is a remote learning day, and that's the plan for the remainder of the school year. Several districts outside of Vigo County returned to five-day learning or never dropped it in the first place.

Listen, far be it for me to take every individual case and apply a broad blanket to everyone. I am the parent of two children, one who saw her graduation year ruined in 2020 and who is dealing with the remote learning experience of college, an awesome challenge for all college freshmen. My son is a senior right now and has had to endure the challenges of remote learning himself.

My kids couldn't be more different and they've responded to aspects of remote learning in good ways and have struggled with others. So I fully understand the challenges in-play here.

However, I think I'd be naïve on a galactic level not to think that some parents are taking advantage of this situation for athletic aggrandizement. More playing time, etc., or getting away from a coach who wasn't giving them what they wanted in some fashion. And that stinks.

Some of the coaches have told me that some of the kids who have bailed have done so without any consultation from the coach or having even told their teammates they were leaving. In at least two cases that were cited to me, the coach who lost players didn't even know the players was gone until they saw the paperwork.

Now, coaches aren't owed that right of consultation, but it is the right thing to do if you're going to leave them in an unusual circumstance like transferring mid-season. It's just common courtesy. If for no other reason than to allow them to adjust for your absence. Bailing without even having a discussion? Not a good look at all.

I will also say this, and this is aimed at the parents far more than it is the kids, please, can you kind of suck it up a bit? As mentioned, I've watched my kids go through the same struggles of remote learning. It's not fun. It's hard. It's a daily challenge.

But you know what? I've also watched my kids, and so many others, get tougher and learn to fight through adversity, the kind I never had to deal with when I was their age.

I cringe when I hear, "kids these days", because "kids these days" are a helluva lot tougher and have had to endure a lot more challenges than kids in my day did. I admire the kids who have toughed their way through it and come out the other side, wiser, stronger and battle-hardened.

That makes it all the more disappointing when parents seek easy ways out. Switching teams in the middle of a season? Where is the commitment? How will that reflect on them if they're talented enough to play college athletics and the inevitable question comes up as to why you transferred? Or, far more germane, when they get to the real world and don't understand that sometimes you just have to deal with some adversity?

If you have a problem with a coach? Ride it out and transfer between school years. Given how much I advocate for college transfers, I'd be a hypocrite not to advocate the same for high school kids. But a mid-season switch? I'll never be in favor of that at either the college or high school levels.

I hope these mid-season transfers are a temporary situation, another weird by-product of the pandemic. If it's not? Then some problems are going to have to be addressed.

The IHSAA could pass a rule saying that once you suit up for any athletic team in a school year, you're bound to that school, athletically and in any sport, for the rest of the academic year, regardless of any educational waiver you attain.

Is that legal? It's probably dubious. Does the IHSAA, which comes under regular attack for transfers in the first place, even have the stomach for it if it is?

For the VCSC schools? Once the toothpaste is out of the tube of players leaving, it's hard to put it back in. Many fans don't know why players are leaving, they just know they're gone, and the perception rises that VCSC athletics are in terminal decline.

I don't know what apparatus there is to challenge suspected expedient transfers, but it shouldn't just be as simple as signing off. At the very least, for an administrator to sign off on a transfer, a player and a parent should have to meet with the coach or athletic director and face whom you're leaving behind to explain why.

Perhaps I'm out of my lane and that's not permissible, but it's the right thing to do.

If mid-season transfers become a regular part of the landscape? Then it's time for the VCSC schools to start flexing a bit of muscle. VCSC schools have been poached by neighboring schools, but frankly, from a purely athletic standpoint? It should be the other way around.

With mid-season transfers, what's to stop Terre Haute North or Terre Haute South from signaling to a standout player from a neighboring county school, mid-season, and telling them that they can enhance their shot at an athletic scholarship by playing against better competition?

Maybe a player is averaging 200 rushing yards per game at a Wabash River Conference school? Or averaging 20 points per game in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference? Come and down and see what you can do in Conference Indiana! If you're up to the challenge, you can reap bigger rewards.

I don't want high school sports to come to that and I doubt you do either. That's why mid-season transfers need to be reigned in. They're hurting high school sports.

