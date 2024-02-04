Todd Golden talks following Texas A&M Aggies road loss on Saturday

Things were going well for Florida basketball coming into Saturday’s Southeastern Conference road match at the Texas A&M Aggies having won four in a row including a win in Lexington against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Unfortunately, the streak came to an end and the Gators began February the same way they started January — with a close loss that could have been won. Todd Golden’s team looked good in the first half, but once again, the second-half woes came back to haunt the Orange and Blue.

Following the loss, Golden spoke with the sports media as he is wont to do after his team’s games. Take a look at what he had to say below.

On the challenges Texas A&M presented

They play a unique style. They’re very physical, and we didn’t do a good enough job attacking their switching man-to-man that they play. I thought we were a little stagnant offensively in the second half.

On the final possession

Obviously disappointed that it had got to that point where we needed to make a big shot to win the game, you know. With that being said, I thought we did a decent enough job well. Walt got a good look, we fought on the glass, got a second opportunity, (Zyon Pullin) did a good job getting the guy in the air and letting it go and just a little short.

But as I told you guys just now, we gotta make sure we’re not in the position where we need a big shot to win a game like this. We played well enough to avoid something like that.

On Florida’s first-half play

In the first half, I thought we played really free. Thought we did a good job attacking their press and attacking the way they were guarding us. And they weren’t getting to the line every possession in the first half, which allowed us to play a more open game.

Second half they shot 20 free throws and we were unable to get any sort of push and that was a big part of the game in the second half.

... and then the second half

Really, the biggest thing for me was that there were a total of 13 (combined) free throws taken by both teams in the first half. And then A&M took 20 in the second half to our two.

That, to me, is how the game changes. We did a great job I thought going vertical both halves. Second half, those started becoming free throws and it allows them to set up their press, kind of change the pace of the game.

More on the free throw woes

I thought we guarded them really well all night. We held them to 40% from the field, 26 from three and then the free throws, 24 free throws to our 11.

We’re a team that is one of the best at drawing fouls in the country so I’m just a little disappointed that they were able to get to the line so much and I felt that there wasn’t a lot of reciprocation.

Riley (Kugel) made that great dunk, got completely bodied on the dunk and no whistle.

Stuff like that was a little shaky. We held them to about a point per possession. I’ll take that for sure.

On just 26 points in the second half

I think it was more the pace of the game, the way it was going.

First half, a lot of free, open space, you know, ball going up and down the floor. Second half, we were pulling it out of the net or sitting on the foul line and we just didn’t get that same push, which allowed them to set up and get their switching defense in place.

On where the team is at going into bye week

I think we’re getting a lot better.

Obviously, this one stings and this is a tough way to end that stretch, but we’re in a much better place than we were two weeks ago. I feel like our team has a lot more confidence. And coming back home with this bye week, it should be good for us to rest up a little bit and prepare for Auburn next Saturday.

Talking about the officiating

Questionable call where they called Will (Richard) out of bounds. Looking at the iPad on the sideline, it didn’t look like his foot touched the sideline and they reviewed it but I guess they couldn’t get a clean look at it but that was tough.

I was more consumed with one of their players yelling at our bench saying some things than the actual call, but they were reviewing the out-of-bounds and that’s what they told me.

Next up

The Gators will return home to host the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Feb. 10, inside the O’Connell Center. Tipoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

