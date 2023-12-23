Todd Golden talks following blowout win over Grambling State

The Florida Gators cruised their way to a triumphant victory over the Grambling State Tigers on Friday night, extending its win streak to five games while the team with a game remaining before the SEC schedule begins.

It’s the largest victory of the season so far in terms of the score margin, steamrolling the Tigers by 39 points. Beforehand, the biggest scoring difference between Florida and its opponents was 20 points, beating Loyola Maryland and Merrimack College by the same score margin.

Head coach Todd Golden addressed the media in the post-game press conference and had plenty of positivity to share as his team heads into the holidays.

The meaning of victory over Grambling State

Yeah we accomplished what we needed to tonight, you know, this was obviously not necessarily one of the toughest opponents we’ve played, but to kind of answer your question it’s definitely a clean game.

And you know when you get a challenge like this last contest before Christmas break, guys super excited to get their three days off with their families and get home, sometimes this game can kind of get lost in the wash a little bit, and your energy and enthusiasm to compete isn’t always there, but I thought our guys did a really good job that way.

The thing that I’m most excited about, 27 assists tonight, I mean that’s a heck of a number. Only 10 turnovers, we shot the ball very well, we were efficient, and we were pretty tough, so really happy with the way we competed and our last effort before the break.

Where team can still improve

We’ve got plenty though that we need to improve upon. We haven’t consistently played at a super, super high level, you know, all year, which is obviously the goal, to reach that peak and then be able to sustain it. We still haven’t really had everybody clicking on all cylinders at the same time. You know, we played well tonight, but Riley was out, and he’s gonna be a big part of our group as we get into conference play.

But, you know, what I talked to the guys about was, hey, I think in our locker room we know we have a lot of room to improve in different areas, whether it be offensively or defensively, and that should be exciting that we’re able to be, you know, 9-3 right now.

Quinnipiac we get back, going into conference play – knock on wood – with a pretty good resume, but I do believe our best basketball is still in front of us with this group, You know, that’s kind of the carrot that we’re dangling and the hope is that we can reach that high level as we get into SEC play.

On Florida's effort throughout the victory

Absolutely. The concern in a game like this is you just don’t attack the game the right way and you don’t honor the game the way you compete, and you feel like you’re gonna just get through it, and I didn’t feel that at all tonight, you know, from the jump I thought we were competing really well.

They went on a little run the first half, we kind of held on to our guts and got it back up to 17 at halftime, and then obviously we played really well in the second half. And everybody, our bench guys came in and played really solid, clean basketball. I think our bench combined had 16 assists and two turnovers, which is really, really good, but I’m very pleased with the way we played.

Bennett Anderson's big moment toward the end of the game

Yeah, I know he was really excited. It’s a cool experience. A guy that went from a manager to a walk-on to your point, comes and practices hard every day, tries to bring a good attitude and, you know, found himself a basket.

And now he’s going to have something that he can brag to his friends about for the rest of his life. But a cool moment, I’m happy for him, and a cool moment for our program.

Performance of Denzel Aberdeen

“I thought he was great. Thought it was his best game. He’s played well, I think he’s kind of even played better against our better competition. He played well in the Baylor game. I thought he played really well in his minutes against Michigan.

But this was his most complete game. He numbered in the FAMU game but I didn’t think he played as well as he did tonight.

He had great command of the court. You saw his explosiveness, his quick twitch with the ball. Five assists, one turnover, banged his three and just kind of looked and felt like he belonged out there. And Denzel, listen, he’s played very well in practice all year.

He hasn’t quite been able to do it in games the same way, but the way we operate our program we believe guys that do it in practice will eventually be able to do it in games. My hope is we’re in the middle of that transformation for him where he’s playing at the same level in practice as he is in games.

Significance of Riley Kugel's injury

He just wasn’t able to practice yesterday with a bruise with his foot. Just going into break, it makes sense to make sure he’s fully ready to go when we come back after the break, then testing it and worry about him getting banged up and not playing as hard as we need him to in a game like this. We felt like the others guys would be able to step up and they did.

Efforts from players playing off the bench

It’s what’s expected, to be honest, in terms of just playing the right way and playing for each other. That group has been awesome in practice over the past couple of weeks. Condon, Tommy, Denzel, Julian and Kajus play a lot together in practice on that second unit.

There have been a lot of times that they carve up on the (first) group. It gets frustrating at times, but then you look and realize those guys are really good players also, but just a little younger and a little greener. But to a man, their best basketball is in front of them.

They have a great feel for the game. Obviously, they were really efficient tonight. They moved the ball really well tonight. You saw that tonight.”

Zyon Pullin's performance while replacing Kugel

He’s just a stud, man. He’s an absolute stud. Veteran. Leader. Plays his tail off every day. Wants to take the best perimeter player on the other team. Doesn’t wear down. Doesn’t fatigue. Never gets selfish. He’s just a great point guard to have. He makes everybody better.

“Tonight, 14 points, six assists, zero turnovers, I think he’s over 40 assists and only about 10 turnovers on the year. He’s playing like one of the best point guards in America and I’m excited for him. His Riverside Highlanders had a huge win last night over Idaho.

My boy Mike Magpayo had a big win and I know he’s excited for his teammates, but we’re awfully happy to have him here now.

