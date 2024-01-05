Todd Golden talks ahead of SEC opener vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Florida basketball opens the 2024 portion of its season schedule as well as the Southeastern Conference slate on Saturday with a matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats inside the O’Connell Center.

The Gators come into the game with a solid 10-3 mark, which included a perfect December that gave them a six-game winning streak, but both the Coaches and AP polls had nary a vote for the Orange and Blue. The Wildcats, on the other hand, have the same number of wins but one fewer loss and are No. 6 in both major polls.

Ahead of the game, Todd Golden spoke with the media about the upcoming SEC opener against a Goliath of an opponent. Take a look below at what he had to offer.

The importance of the Wildcats matchup

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

It’s definitely a statement opportunity for us. I think we’ve done a good job throughout the course of the season of getting a little more excitement back in the program. I think people are starting to rally around us a little bit.

We had incredible crowds over break. I’ll go back to the Grambling crowd, right before Christmas. We had a really good crowd for a game that at 4 o’clock on a Friday. We come back against Quinnipiac, kind of a slow Saturday, and had an incredible crowd, almost 10,000 in there.

So I feel like we’re getting some really good support and we appreciate it. It’s a credit to the guys for playing well and getting some energy back. But to your point, Saturday is a really big game for us.

Kentucky is a top-10 team right now and they’ve played really well all year. They’re a really exciting team and if we can take care of our home floor, protect it and get a win I think it will continue to pour into what we’re tyring to do this year.

Should the matchup be seen as a litmus test for the team?

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

We try to be super consistent with our approach and the way we prepare for teams, regardless of who the opponent is. In a sense, yes, obviously, I want our guys to understand the importance and gravity of this game.

At the same time, I don’t want us to be someone we’re not and do different things in the way we prepare. We’ve been pretty standard that way this week. We’ve had some really good practices, we want to have another one tomorrow and the game is going to get here quick, with the 12:30 p.m. ET start on Saturday.

Regarding the players easing into their roles

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

I think we’re in a good groove, right now. As you know, with injuries and ebbs and flows of the season, that can change. The good thing is for us I think we have a number of guys who can start and are starting-capable players.

We’ve had four or five different starting lineups this season. I think this group is playing well. Riley had a good game last game coming off that foot. I think he’s playing a little better.

We’ve got a good team, man. We’ve got a good team and with our assist-to-turnover – I think we had 46 assists our last two games – so in terms of the comfort and sharing it we’re doing a good job that way. Hopefully, we can do it again on Saturday.

Can Florida maintain its dominance on the boards in SEC play?

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

I think we were consistently really good on the offensive glass, regardless of the opponent, whether it was a high-major or low-major opponent. The defensive glass, I think, is something we’ve really got to be thoughtful of going into conference play.

The league is generally fantastic on the offensive glass and a little below-average on the defensive glass. A lot of that is the rim protection, the athleticism, guys flying in and creating second-chance opportunities. We’ve got to keep that push on the offensive glass, but on the defensive glass we have to do a good job and it starts Saturday with Kentucky.

What has defined this team so far?

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

I do think it’s our depth. Our depth and our talent. Obviously, we only have one year to compare it to – and we’re a lot better than we were last year. There are different guys who can do it on different nights. I think we’ve had four guys who have scored over 20 points in a game this season.

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY SportsThe good thing for us, I feel like we didn’t peak too early. We weren’t playing our best ball in November and we found ways to get better. We’re starting to play better right now and going into SEC play is obviously good timing for that.

But I would point to our depth and our unselfishness as well. We do a good job of sharing the ball.

Where do the Gators need the most improvement?

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

I just think our consistency is the main thing defensively — whether it’s 50-50 balls or whether it’s our free-throw shooting, there are areas that we’re not quite consistent enough yet.

Hopefully, we can find the two or three areas that we need to make a jump to keep growing. The lack of consistency in some areas have held us back at times.

How is Florida addressing the FT shooting issues in particular?

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

We’re just trying to work on getting other guys fouled. I’m joking.

[Tyrese Samuel] is doing a better job that way. For me, if we’re getting to the line a lot, obviously I want us to shoot a really good percentage but if we get to the line a lot and we shoot over 60% or 65%, it’s a really effective possession.

You’re leaving some points on the table, obviously, by missing them but over the course of 70 possessions, it ends up working out for you. If we can keep getting fouled, it’ll work out for us the rest of the way.

On using pace of play to overcome other obstacles

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve done a good job in the second half of some games wearing teams out, whether it be at the line or getting second-chance offensive rebounds and then getting some rim finishes.

We’re pushing the pace, we’re pushing the tempo because we feel like the deeper we get into the game, the more efficient we can be offensively.

What are the strengths that Kentucky has that concern you?

Matt Stone/The Courier-Journal

You know, they’re an elite offensive team. They play with great pace. They have multiple perimeters who can really push it and play make. They’re an elite effective field goal percentage team and they’re an elite ball-handling team. They don’t turn it over very much.

You got to do everything you can to make them miss on that first shot and then we got to own the boards. That’s got to be something that’s a strength for us on Saturday because they’re a good offensive rebounding team but they’re not an elite offensive rebounding team and I think defensively my hope is with them traveling and us being at home, that our physicality and our pace will show up that way as well.

Again, they make a lot of baskets and they don’t turn the ball over. They’re a very, very good offensive team.

What in particular about the Wildcats' offense stands out to you?

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

They have a lot of different playmakers. (DJ) Wagner starts for them but (Reed) Sheppard and (Rob) Dillingham are fantastic and they come in off the bench but the way we’re treating it when we talk to our guys is that they’re six and seven starters.

They got guys that are finishing the game for them and when they come in, it’s going to be equally if not more difficult to guard them than their starting group. They look like they’re playing with some joy and some freedom and they’re sharing the ball.

They’re impressive to watch for sure.

Talking about Florida's offensive dynamic in comparison

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

We can only start five and we play nine consistently and have seven who are playing a lot of minutes. The way I think about our team is those seven are starters. [Alex Condon] is getting to that point where he’s coming off the bench but he’s playing 20 minutes a night.

Riley (Kugel) now being the one off the bench and then Tommy (Haugh) and even Denzel (Aberdeen) are playing batter. We have those options. As a player, you want to start, it’s a prideful thing, but at the end of the day, you want to be on the floor for the last four minutes of the game. The guys who close are the ones who are more relied upon.

What Zyon Pullin has brought to the team so far

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Zyon’s kind of been who we knew he was and we definitely missed him for the first few games of the season. Since he’s come back, I think he’s third in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio.

He does an incredible job getting to the foul line and then he just keeps you really sturdy. You have a guy back there who’s going to make good decisions all the time and he’s playing really well right now.

What about Pullin's shooting in particular?

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

I think he’s really good about taking what the defense gives him. The way Quinnipiac was guarding him — guarding us but him specifically — they were sliding under a lot of those ball screens. When teams do that, you got to be able to make them pay.

You got to be able to stop behind the ball screen and let it fly a little bit. He got off to a great start. I think he made three 3s and then another two pullups or whatever and he really had it going. I think he will be aggressive when it calls for it.

Early in the game, he tries to get guys involved and make sure everybody is in their comfort zone but he came out firing tonight and those three perimeters that started I think had 41 points in the first half. They did a really good job.

How this season feels different than last year entering the SEC schedule.

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

A lot more confident about our team and where our program is going into SEC play compared to last year. You know, last year, our non-conference was up and down and we couldn’t really get over the hump.

You know, we had one or two close games against good teams where we couldn’t get it done. We beat all the teams on our schedule we should beat. But, we were, you know, going into Auburn just a little unsure of what we really were, whereas this year, I feel like we have a much better understanding of who we are and how we can continue to be successful.

There’s a lot of comfort in that.

On Micah Handlogten's recovery from ankle injury

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

I think he’s played really well.

Micah is a guy that will probably be a little under-appreciated at times, just because he doesn’t demand the ball or need the ball to be effective. But he does so many things that equate to winning, and, you know, one of the best offensive rebounders in America. He has incredible hands, great feel, the ability to tip the ball in the basket consistently, getting better as a ball screen defender.

You know, he’s only a sophomore. He’s a guy that’s playing at this level for the first time, but he’s done a really nice job.

Talk about Handlogten's matchup against Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

I think the frontcourt matchups in this game is going to dictate and determine a lot about the outcome. You know, we have a really good front cord and they do too. Mitchell’s played well, but they have some young guys with Bradshaw then Onyenso who’s coming back off injury, playing a little more now. I anticipate we’ll see them playing a little small at times, also.

But you know, inside is an area where we have to win the battle on Saturday. It’s got to be something on our home floor that we can dictate. The physicality in the paint, being able to rim finish and doing a good job protecting the paint on the other end.

On Will Richard's recent surge and how it affects the team

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

It’s very crucial. It really is. I mean, he’s another guy that, you know, early on, when we talked about this, where with so many new guys, so many capable players, you got to figure out, “Alright, I’m not gonna have as much freedom this year, I’m not gonna have as many opportunities, so I gotta make the most of what I get.”

And, I think that he struggled with that early in the year, just getting comfortable. And then with Micah’s injury, we were flipping lineups around and he couldn’t really get there. But, when Micah came back, he kind of settled back into the three and has been playing at a really, really high level. When he shoots the ball like that, there are just no bad shots for him. You know?

It, not only do we think he’s going to make it most of the times he lets it fly, but then we can get on the glass and give ourselves second chances that way. So, you know, he’s playing really, really, really well. I’m excited to see what you can do in the SEC.

Talk about Richard's progress since last year

James Gilbert/Getty Images

I mean, he’s much better than he was last year. I think just more solid. He’s done a much better job defensively, not gambling as much. He’s a guy that you can put on a specific player and ask him to take away one thing from him and he can do that more often than not.

And, again, on the offensive end, he’s just he’s been really effective. We thought he was really good player when we got him. He had really good year last year, but now he’s having a very good year within a winning program, which is obviously harder to do.

