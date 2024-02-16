What Todd Golden said ahead of Florida’s rematch at Georgia

Florida basketball hits the road this Saturday for a rematch with the Georgia Bulldogs — this time inside Stegman Coliseum — as the Gators look for another win against their former head coach, Mike White. But it will not be easy.

The last time these two teams faced off was inside the O’Connell Center, where the Orange and Blue escaped with a 102-98 overtime victory in a game that it led by double digits in the second half. The late-game collapse has been a problem for Todd Golden’s team this season and hopefully, they can shed that poisonous proclivity ahead of the Big Dance.

Before facing his next opponent, Golden spoke with the sports media about the upcoming matchup. Take a look below at what he had to offer.

On Florida's ball control and ability to avoid turnovers in recent games

I think it’s a combination of our guards being great ball-handlers. Specifically, Zyon does a great job of taking care of the ball. Walker, Ry and Will have done a great job of taking care of the ball, also. That’s continuity, having the same lineup out there together.

Now, for however many games in the league our guys have had time to get comfortable playing together. We’ve had something of a setback at A&M. Turned it over too much that game. Other than that, we’ve been really good that way.

On preparing to face zone defenses

We just hadn’t spent a lot of time this season working on it.

Obviously, we play a lot of teams that play a lot of man, so it’s been an issue for us the last couple of weeks. So just trying to prepare ourselves, cause Georgia runs a couple different types of zones. We want to make sure we have a couple things ready when we see them and making sure we’re aggressive attacking that.

Obviously, you have to make sure you have some actions and some sets you hope can open us some things, but it’s also a mentality and staying aggressive and making sure you’re not playing tentatively, which I think has been an issue for us when we’ve seen it lately.

On the process required to establish more aggressiveness

A lot of film and kind of watching it and seeing where the opportunities are.

But obviously the conversations are there so guys have a good understanding of what we want them to be looking for. And the final part of that is the reps and making sure we get enough reps that when we’re comfortable in those read-and-react situations and that we’re making the right decisions, more often than not.

On needing quick-triggered players to beat zone defense

Yes. You have to make good decisions. You can’t be hesitant. You can’t be tentative. When you’re playing against these zones there is usually a second, maybe a little more after every pass that’s connected that allows you time to make a play.

But if you’re playing tentative on your catch and allow the defense to get back set you’re going to be dealing with the same issues. So we want guys like Walt and Will to be really aggressive on those catch-and-shoots. We want Riley to be really aggressive driving and cutting and trying to find spots to get catches.

And then our bigs, just being physical, reading and reacting to open spots when our guards do penetrate and get on the glass.

On frontcourt play against zone

Zone is an opportunity for basketball players to make basketball plays. Just kind of find and slide into open spots, taking different opportunities to screen different parts of the zone or space down to the baseline to create space for these guys to penetrate. There is a certain framework we want our guys to play out of, but a lot of it is read and react and making good basketball plays.

On whether or not his team's struggles against zone have surprised him

Again, we’ve had some games where it’s been an issue for us.

I got back to Tuesday night. They bothered us a little bit, but our offense wasn’t the main issue. We did not defend well enough at all. We gave up 46 points in the second half – and 40 in the last 13 minutes of the game. Your offense… the misses and empty possessions feel much worse in those moments because you’re talking the ball out of the net [on defense] and they’re playing catchup on the other end.

After evaluating that game I thought it was different than when we played Georgia and had some bad turnovers that led to their offense and some hesitant attacks. Whereas I thought the other night we just missed some shots. We had some good looks from Walt and Will that we missed, and missed some easy rim twos that we usually make and we didn’t convert our offensive rebounds like we usually do.

So, offensively, I think we’ll be ready. We just have to make sure that if we are fortunate enough to get a lead that we do a better job defending and finishing possessions. I thought that was the biggest issue (against LSU).

On defending the three-point line

It’s very important. I think they made double-digit threes the first game against us. They’re built to play that way.

They play multiple perimeters and generally will play a perimeter at the four whether it’s Abdur-Rahim or Melendez. Both those guys are capable of playing multiple positions so it’s a huge part of this game tomorrow. We have to make sure our bigs do a good job guarding on the perimeter and also have great awareness of what they’re taking away when they’re out there.

If we do that, we’ll give ourselves a good chance. But, if we’re caught in rotations or getting caught sleeping on shooters, it could be a long day for us. It’s the mental approach to the game that we need to be locked into, especially going on the road.

On Florida's mindset

Same as always. Just trying to take it one game at a time. I think going on the road is a different challenge for us. We fell a little short against A&M, our last time out there, but we’ve been playing better on the road and I think we’ve got to continue doing that.

The SEC is one of, if not the toughest, conference to play in on the road. It makes you play at a higher level if you want to have success. Mentally, we have to do a great job of locking in on the game plan.

I didn’t think we did a great job of that last time we played Georgia. And then I think we have to do the things that don’t require talent such as taking care of the ball, being physical on the glass and being on your coverages defensively.

On whether or not he's weary of Georgia

The great and tough thing about this league is you’re kind of weary going into every game in terms of there’s always some storyline or some little narrative that the other team can build around the competition or that we can.

But absolutely. They’re on a little losing streak but they played Arkansas tough on the road and lost by a bucket and they’ve had big leads at home against Tennessee so they’ve proven that they can play really well at home, which is a concern, and they’re pretty good.

They’re a good team. They had some big non-conference wins and they’re tough in the league and we have to play really well to win tomorrow. I think that’s something that can’t be understated.

This isn’t a game where Florida is just going to go in there. Georgia is really good. They want to kick our ass and we’re going on the road. If we don’t play well, it’s going to be a challenge for us.

On late-game mentality

In the LSU game, that’s what I thought was our biggest issue. We didn’t have this issue against Auburn. We played a full 40.

Obviously, the score indicated that. Then we played 20 really good minutes against LSU and then I feel like once we got up 20, we let ourselves off the hook. We relaxed a little bit. I think a little bit of that is human nature but we started being a little lazy on our defensive coverages. We stopped crashing as hard on the offensive glass.

We were a little loose with the ball and we stopped attacking the rim and we thought, “OK, we’re up by 16, we’re up by 18,” and the next thing you know, it’s 10 and then six and now you’re trying to play catchup and get that game where it should have been. That’s something that we have to continue to improve on and I think that’s kind of the next step that we’re trying to make as a program.

First of all, it’s hard to get leads but we’ve been able to do that consistently. Now it’s about doing what we did against Auburn and finishing the game and not allowing them to have any hope. If we do that, then we’ll make that jump that we’re looking to make.

If the positives around Florida's program have gone somewhat underappreciated

I would think so.

We have won six out of seven and we’re playing really good ball. We’ve put ourselves about as close to a lock in the NCAA Tournament as you can at this point. To me, though, I don’t mind the conversation being about that, especially with our guys because I don’t want them to be complacent or thing, by any means, that we’ve made it.

It’s something that can continue to harp on and be aggressive with them at practice. Listen, it’s going to be a challenge to finish these games and if we can do it tomorrow, it will be growth for our program for sure.

Next up

Golden and the Gators travel to Athens on Saturday, Feb. 17. Tipoff is slated for an early 1 p.m. start and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

