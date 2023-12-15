What Todd Golden had to say after close win over East Carolina

Florida basketball earned a 70-65 win over the East Carolina Pirates on Thursday night in the Florida Tip-Off event held in Lakeland, improving to 7-3 on the season and a tidy 3-0 in December so far. However, it was far from a picture-perfect win as the Gators struggled to put away another pesky non-conference squad.

Walter Clayton Jr. led all scorers with 22 points, while three other Gators notched double digits. Florida’s largest lead was just 11 points with 2:54 remaining in the first half but it still managed to go wire-to-wire in this one, never surrending its advantage.

Following the neutral court victory, head coach Todd Golden talked to the press scum, answering their questions as they pertain to the evening’s events. Below is an abridged look at what he had to say.

Opening statement

Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner

The old saying goes, “A win is a win.”

It’s hard to be good and obviously, we didn’t have our best tonight. Credit to East Carolina, I thought they did a good job in the second half dictating what we were doing on the offensive end for the most part. They turned us over 11 times but what I talked to the guys about in the locker room, I thought in the last four minutes of the game, we did a really, really good job of gathering ourselves and executing.

We ran good offense, got good shots, got on the glass and did a good job of defending and found a way to win the game. I think as our program continues to mature, these are the types of wins that build character. They build trust. They build belief. I’m proud of our guys for finding a way to win tonight.

How rebounding and defense in the second half helped pull off the win

Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner

Huge. I thought our guys did a really good job of sticking to the game plan for the most part. We talked a lot going into this game about keeping them off the offensive glass. They’re a very, very good offensive-rebounding team. They’re a top-30 or top-40 offensive rebounding team. To limit them to 10 and then win the boards by 19, I think that was the difference in the game for us tonight.

Keeping a slim second-half lead despite struggling in the second half

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

It got tight but our guys didn’t panic. We didn’t fold, we didn’t point fingers, we didn’t have guys trying to play hero ball. We just stayed the course a little bit. The defensive end is what kept us with the lead and then offensively, I thought (Zyon Pullin) maybe stopped behind a couple of those where they’re going under the ball screen and tried to make them pay a little bit but we were playing a little tentatively.

They were keeping us on the side of the floor and, again, their style defensively is unique. You don’t see that very often. I thought it bothered us a little bit but credit to our guys for finding a way.

The impact of East Carolina’s defensive style and Florida’s turnovers

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

I think it was more just that they load up so hard to keep you on one side of the floor and force baseline penetration and then they do a really good job on the backside of just pre-rotating and just being there to help and then take away the skip, which we thought was something that we could get on them today. They hadn’t been great at covering that up leading up to this game and I thought they did a better job tonight of taking that away.

Maybe a little bit of carelessness but I thought they did a good job of just kind of taking away the paint and jamming it up on us and we just didn’t do a good enough job of banging shots to make them extend on us.

Florida’s horrid free-throw shooting

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

It’s obviously not a strength of ours. It wasn’t great tonight. We were very good against Richmond, I think we were 20-for-25 so we had been improving and tonight we took a step back that way. The front ends of the one-and-ones, they hurt you. They’re momentum killers.

That’s one of the things that tighten you up a little bit in the second half when you get to the line and you leave points on the board and it turns into turnovers. We continue to address it. We talk about it and we work on it and now we need to step up and shoot a better percentage moving forward.

Regarding Walter Clayton's big night

ROY FUOCO/THE LEDGER

Through the evaluation process, through the film, you see a guy that’s a really talented player, a great three-level scorer, a guy that can really make plays with the ball in his hands and a great facilitator for his teammates. Just a really efficient and effective guard.

When you get to know him as a person, he’s a warrior, man. He’s a warrior. He’s the kind of guy as a coach that gives you confidence when you’re on the floor and you have guys that they believe, they trust and they don’t get rattled. I think [Clayton] and [Pullin] did a really good job of that tonight. Things didn’t go our way a lot of the second half but those two guys and Will (Richard), they didn’t point fingers, they just stayed the course and kept talking to each other and trying to pump each other up.

You can live with yourself losing a game like that with these guys out there who are fighting and have their competitive nature in the right place. Love this guy. He’s been a huge addition to our program and will continue to be great for us.

Clayton’s week after becoming a father

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a very unique situation. I give him a lot of credit because he was getting pulled in a lot of different directions and trying to be a great father, a great man along with being a great teammate. Sometimes it’s really hard to do both in this situation and his teammates I think really supported him and had his back this week.

They understood the situation he was in. It’s a lot for a 20-year-old. It would be a lot for me at 38. Obviously, he did what he needed to do to get back to campus on Wednesday to make practice and be with the team and get himself in a good headspace for the game and obviously, his play tonight exuded that.

Next up

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Next up for Florida are the Michigan Wolverines, who will face the Gators in Charlotte, North Carolina, for this year’s Jumpman Invitational on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Read more

Five takeaways from Florida’s win vs East Carolina Pirates

Here’s what Todd Golden said ahead of Thursday’s East Carolina game

Florida guard Riley Kugel talks East Carolina matchup

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire