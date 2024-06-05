Todd Gilliland signs multiyear contract extension with Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports announced Wednesday that it has reached a multiyear contract extension with Todd Gilliland, who will return as driver of the No. 38 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025 and beyond.

Gilliland is currently in his third Cup Series season, having joined the Bob Jenkins-owned team as a rookie in 2022. The 24-year-old driver ranks 22nd in the Cup Series standings after placing 16th in last weekend’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

“I want to be at Front Row Motorsports, and I want to be a part of what‘s happening right now,” Gilliland said in a press release. “This is the time to join as a partner, a fan, and watch our next chapter. It‘s really cool to see it all happening, and I have to thank Bob Jenkins and Jerry Freeze for their commitment in taking the steps to make us a consistent winning and playoff organization. It‘s never easy, but I feel confident in our direction. I‘m excited to see what the future holds.”

Gilliland is the first piece of Front Row’s driver lineup to fall into place for 2025. The organization announced last week that it had acquired a third charter to sustain its growth to three full-time Cup Series teams next year.

Gilliland will be the lone holdover from Front Row’s current Cup Series roster. Michael McDowell announced last month that he would join Spire Motorsports in 2025 after seven seasons with FRM. Front Row indicated that more driver announcements would come at a later date.



“Todd (Gilliland) and his family have been with my family and the team for a very long time,” Bob Jenkins, Front Row Motorsports owner, said in a press release. “We‘ve watched him grow, mature, and show all his potential behind our truck and car. It‘s now his time to lead us into our next phase of winning races and being a consistent playoff contender.”

Gilliland has just one top-10 finish this season — eighth at Talladega Superspeedway in April — but other statistics have shown modest improvement over his previous two Cup Series campaigns, which both ended with a 28th-place result in the final standings. He has led 101 laps this season — most in his career — and is on track to lower his start and finish averages this year.

Gilliland is a three-time winner in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, notching all of his victories with different team owners. The middle of those three wins came with Front Row Motorsports’ Truck operation, at the Circuit of The Americas back in 2021.

Gilliland also has two wins in the main ARCA Menards Series, plus two championships (2016-17) and 13 wins in ARCA’s West division.