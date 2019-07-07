Todd Frazier responds to Jake Arrieta's fightin' words originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

NEW YORK - Hit batsmen and chirping between the teams have been constant themes in this season's Phillies-Mets series. The teams have played 13 times and 15 players have been hit - nine Mets and six Phillies.

So even though it was a Jake Arrieta changeup, it was at least somewhat understandable why Todd Frazier was so angry last night in the heat of the moment after being unintentionally plunked. He had also been hit the night before.

"I am just sick of getting hit, especially by this team," Frazier told Mets reporters Sunday morning.

Frazier did overreact Saturday night. The Phillies had the lead in the fifth inning and were not trying to put anyone on base. After the incident and Frazier's ejection, the Mets came back to beat Arrieta, who has been terrible lately and is dealing with a bone spur in his elbow.

Manager Gabe Kapler said Sunday morning that Arrieta will see Phillies doctors this week and a decision will be made whether he can pitch through it.

In the Phillies' clubhouse postgame Saturday, Arrieta made a comment that may earn him a slap on the wrist by the league.

"Frazier's not happy about it, he can come see me and I'll put a dent in his skull," Arrieta said.

Frazier responded Sunday morning, telling Mets reporters simply that "he can say what he wants" and mentioning he's sick of being hit by the Phillies. "A little overboard," Frazier said.

There has been some bad blood between these teams. Reliever Jacob Rhame threw two pitches over Rhys Hoskins' head on April 23 at Citi Field, then was taken deep the next night by Hoskins, who purposely slow-jogged around the bases to soak it in.

Last week at Citizens Bank Park in a four-game series the Phillies swept, Mets lefty Jason Vargas chirped at Scott Kingery after retiring him, to the confusion of Kingery.

The incredibly disappointing Mets are on edge. The Phillies, too, have dealt with a month's worth of frustration. It certainly has surfaced in these recent head-to-heads.

After Sunday, the teams won't meet again until Aug. 30 in Philadelphia.

