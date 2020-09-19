Todd Frazier reflects on pitching for the first time in his career during Mets loss to Braves

Mets 3B Todd Frazier had played 1,224 games in his ten year MLB career prior to Friday night's game against the Atlanta Braves.

He's been a two-time All-Star, won a Home Run Derby, and can now say he's pitched in a professional game.

During the Mets 15-2 blowout loss to the Braves, Frazier came into the game in the ninth and threw a 1-2-3 inning. He even struck out former Cincinnati Reds teammate Adam Duvall to end the inning.

After the game, Frazier posted a video of him pitching to his Instagram account and reflected on the moment.

"

I’ve wanted to do this for so long now, and to have a 123 inning is insane. Check it off the bucket list. 0.00 ERA with one K. An absolute thrill. I get it wasn’t the outcome we wanted but to have a combined 1,336 strikeouts with the great Jacob deGrom is insane," Frazier said in the caption.