Todd Downing has connections to two potential options at quarterback for Jets

The Jets are searching for a new quarterback this offseason. They also just hired an assistant coach that has worked in the past with two of the names linked to the Jets’ search.

The Jets are bringing in former Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing as their new passing game coordinator under new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Coming from the Titans creates the connection with Ryan Tannehill, who the Titans could be moving on from as they can save about $18 million in cap space.

The other connection is soon-to-be former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who recently told the team he will not help facilitate a trade to any team and is expected to be released.

Downing spent three seasons from 2015-2017 with the then-Oakland Raiders, spending the first two seasons as their quarterbacks coach, meaning he helped develop Carr during this early years in the league. Downing became the offensive coordinator for the Raiders in 2017.

While the hiring of Downing doesn’t guarantee one of those quarterbacks will be coming to the Jets just like the hiring of Hackett doesn’t necessarily guarantee they will be getting Aaron Rodgers. But it is interesting to note the work Downing has done in the past with some quarterbacks.

While he obviously isn’t a quarterback option for the Jets, it’s also worth noting that Downing also worked with a young Matthew Stafford in Detroit. Downing spent five seasons (2009-2013) with the Lions.

