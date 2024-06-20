Todd confirmed to compete at 2024 Armoy road races

Davey Todd was a double Superstock victor at the North West 200 in May [Pacemaker]

Double Isle of Man TT winner and North West 200 hat-trick victor Davey Todd will compete at this year's Armoy road races in July for the TAS Racing team.

The Yorkshireman is enjoying an outstanding season, following up two Superstock successes and a Supersport triumph at the North West in May with wins in the Superstock and Senior races at the TT in June.

Todd has also been in fine form in the British Superstock 1000cc championship, claiming victories at Oulton Park and Donington, before securing first and second place finishes at Knockhill last weekend to lead the series by 25 points.

The 28-year-old won four races at the 2022 Armoy races and holds the outright lap record for the circuit at 108.534mph.

He made his debut at the event in 2017, just a matter of weeks after making his public roads racing bow at Skerries.

Todd will be joined on the grid on 26 and 27 July by a quality entry which includes Supertwins TT rostrum finisher Dominic Herbertson, who will ride for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team.

Yorkshire's Jamie Coward will race for the KTS Steadplan outfit after missing last year's race because he was involved in a cycling accident.

Republic of Ireland riders Derek Sheils, Michael Sweeney and Mike Browne are also set to compete.

The participation of 10-time feature 'Race of Legends' winner Michael Dunlop has not yet been confirmed.

Dunlop missed the 2022 edition of the meeting following a disagreement with the organisers but went on to clinch a five-timer 12 months later.

It was the second time the Ballymoney rider had achieved the feat, having also picked up five successes in 2021.