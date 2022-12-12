Todd Bowles: We’ve got to buckle down and decide our fate

The Buccaneers had another stumble against the 49ers on Sunday.

Mistakes started right off the bat as safety Keanu Neal was flagged for roughing the passer on a sack of Brock Purdy on the first play of the game and the Bucs had a touchdown pass to Mike Evans wiped off the board due to a holding penalty on Donovan Smith. Another penalty later in the game wiped out an interception and the Bucs had enough trouble making plays and stopping the 49ers that they didn’t need to hand them that kind of help.

The 35-7 loss came a week after the Bucs summoned just enough of a rally to beat the Saints and head coach Todd Bowles said in his postgame press conference that the team needs to find the consistency that they’ve been missing all year.

“We’ve got to decide what team we want to be,” Bowles said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “We can’t be one set of Bucs and another set of Bucs. It’s got to mean something. . . . Either we want it or we don’t. We can’t care more than everybody else. As a coach, you don’t go out on the field, but we got outcoached, so we’re not excused from this at all. We got outplayed as well. As a team, as a group, we’ve got to buckle down and decide what our fate is in the next few weeks.”

Playing in the NFC South has afforded the Buccaneers a much wider margin for error than other teams have enjoyed this season. The final four weeks open with the Panthers in position to win the division by winning out, however. The Bucs can throw a wrench in those plans in Week 17, but it’s hard to feel too confident about that happening after watching the Bucs over the last 13 games.

