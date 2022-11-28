Todd Bowles: Tristan Wirfs week-to-week with high ankle sprain

Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is set to miss some time after he was carted off the field late in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Browns.

But as bad as it looked when Wirfs left the field, things could be worse for the young lineman.

According to multiple reporters, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said in his Monday news conference that Wirfs is considered week-to-week with a high ankle sprain. Bowles added that Witfs is unlikely to play against the Saints next Monday night in Week 13.

The 13th overall pick of the 2020 draft, Wirfs had not missed a regular-season offensive snap until Sunday. He was a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2021.

The Bucs’ defensive backfield will also be worth monitoring over the coming week. Antoine Winfield Jr. is dealing with an ankle sprain while Mike Edwards and Sean Murphy-Bunting are dealing with contusions.

