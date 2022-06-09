As has been the case for years, Tom Brady did not participate in his team’s voluntary offseason program this spring.

But Brady was back at Buccaneers headquarters for mandatory minicamp this week as he readies for his third season with the club.

New head coach Todd Bowles said Brady didn’t look any different during practice.

“He picked up where he left off at,” Bowles said in his press conference. “He got to see things on the first day, the second day he was sharp as a tack, and today he was sharp. So you can’t say enough good things about him — his work ethic and what he brings to the team.”

Though Brady will be 45 by the time the season starts, Bowles noted there are still things the quarterback can improve heading into his 23rd year.

“Well, I think if you ask him, the best thing he can do to have a better season than last is to win the Super Bowl,” Bowles said. “I don’t think the stats matter as much to him as winning. If he can win a game throwing 20 times, he’s happy. If he can win a game throwing 50 times, he’s happy. So, the best thing he can do is keep winning and as he’ll tell you, he needs to work at everything constantly because this game catches up to you if you don’t constantly work at things.”

Brady led the league with 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns last year, becoming a Pro Bowler for the 15th time in his career.

Todd Bowles: Tom Brady picked up right where he left off originally appeared on Pro Football Talk