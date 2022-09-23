Todd Bowles: Tom Brady’s finger is fine

The Buccaneers have not placed quarterback Tom Brady on the injury report, with an apparent injury to the ring finger on his throwing hand. He’s still not there.

Coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday that Brady had “no problem” with the finger at practice on Friday, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Stroud pointed out on Thursday that Brady did indeed seem to be bothered by the finger in practice.

Brady, for his part, said he feels great. But what else would we expect him to say? He doesn’t want to wear any injuries on his sleeve. Two years ago, he concealed for the entire season that he had a torn MCL.

There’s no reason to think Brady will be impaired or diminished. Still, if he bangs it up again on Sunday against the Packers, that’s when an issue could arise.

