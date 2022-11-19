Todd Bowles’ son grabs 2 pick-sixes in HS playoff game on dad’s birthday

How do you top a 65-yard Pick-6? With a 74-yard Pick-6! Troy Bowles does it again, his second interception return TD of the night! End 3Q: Gaither 10

Jesuit 45#AMDG #RegionSemifinal pic.twitter.com/4MirKQu6nb — Jesuit Tigers Football (@JesuitTigers_FB) November 19, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles celebrated his birthday Friday, and his son gave him a gift to remember.

Troy Bowles, a four-star recruit at Tampa’s Jesuit High School currently committed to Georgia (with offers from Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma, among others), put on a show Friday night in a region semifinal playoff game against Gaither High.

After grabbing one interception and taking it 65 yards to the house, Bowles got himself another one later in the game, this time from 74 yards out.

It looks like the Tigers won’t have much of a problem moving on to the next round of the postseason, and the Bulldogs appear to be getting yet another dominant defender to add to their ranks.

