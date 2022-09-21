Todd Bowles sheds further light on Tom Brady’s Wednesday workload

A Week Two Sunday Splash! report ended up being far less than a cannonball. In reality, it may have missed the pool altogether.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady supposedly would get every Wednesday off, all year long. Coach Todd Bowles previously said it’s normal for Brady an other veteran players to get veteran days off. On Wednesday, Brady didn’t get the day off at all.

Indeed, Brady’s name didn’t appear on the Wednesday injury report. That means he fully participated in practice, without restriction or limitation.

“He usually takes individual [repetitions] — some reps he takes and some he does not — he’s out there every day, that’s the biggest thing for us,” Bowles told reporters. “He can switch it up when we want to switch it up, but [if] there’s some things he’s got to get down then we put him in there and get them down.”

It’s also nothing new, even though some want to bootstrap the #SomeDaysOff reality to Brady’s 11-day training-camp hiatus and lingering questions as to whether he’s truly all in.

“He had some [Wednesdays] off last year,” Bowles said. “This is not a one-time thing. Again, it’s not just him — we’ve got about six or seven guys that we have days off for — or predicated days off. So, we call them veteran days for ourselves, but they get all their work in, they get their workouts in, they study tape, they watch practice. Some of them even do individual periods. Again, it’s not just him. He had days off last year as the same.”

So nothing has really changed. Most importantly, on the first Wednesday after it was reported on a Sunday that Brady would have every Wednesday off, he put in a full day of work.

