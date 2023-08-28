Todd Bowles says at least 14 rookies could earn spots on Bucs’ roster

TAMPA ― Todd Bowles knew the Bucs had to get younger. Calluses count more in the NFL than youthful exuberance, and the Bucs’ three-year playoff run with Tom Brady came with a price tag. First-year players earn a lot less than veterans.

That said, what Bowles didn’t expect was that the front office and scouting department would assemble the best collection of rookie talent the Bucs have had since he arrived five years ago.

Teams must reach the 53-man roster limit by Tuesday at 4 p.m. Bowles predicted last week as many as 14 rookies could earn jobs this season.

Not only that, most are good enough to make an impact immediately.

“We could have up to 13 or 14 rookies make this team, not even counting the first-year guys from last year,” Bowles said. “They’re good players. They really are. And there’s the new free-agent additions, so you’re at 20-plus guys. Typically, it’s around 12 to 14 on the good years.

“This year, you may say there’s 20-plus, and that’s like half of your roster. And they are good players, but you’ve got to give them experience and you’ve got to give them as many situations and as much teaching as possible. We feel great about them.”

Rookies stood out on both sides of the ball during the preseason, particularly in a deep receiving class. Nobody flashed brighter than Trey Palmer, the sixth-round pick from Nebraska.

Palmer made highlight-reel touchdown receptions in each of the first two preseason games. Then after routinely beating the Jets’ secondary during a joint workout, he added two receptions for 25 yards against the Ravens and returned a punt 29 yards.

“Trey is becoming more and more reliable back there as a second punt returner,” Bowles said. “We’ve seen him, and every time he gets a chance he takes advantage of the opportunity.”

He’s not alone. Receiver Rakim Jarrett, an undrafted free agent from Maryland, proved to be fast and sure-handed, and likely also carved out a spot on the roster. Combined with second-year pro Deven Thompkins, who won the kick return duties, the Bucs’ young core of receivers behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin is deep and talented.

The Bucs waived Kaylon Geiger, along with rookies Kade Warner and Taye Barber. The team will likely attempt to sign a couple of them to the practice squad.

Six of the Bucs’ seven draft picks are likely to make the team, with outside linebacker Jose Ramirez expected to be the lone exception.

Rutgers rookie Christian Izien won the starting nickel cornerback job, and Charlotte outside linebacker Markees Watts may make the team.

Of course, rookie defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and guard Cody Mauch are penciled in as starters to begin the season.

If there ever was a year for the Bucs to get younger, this is it. The Carolina Panthers will start rookie quarterback Bryce Young. The Atlanta Falcons are going with second-year pro Desmond Ridder.

The Saints’ Derek Carr enters the season with the most experience under center in the NFC South, but Bowles remains confident the Bucs can defend the division title even with so many rookies and first-year players.

“We’re not conceding anything,” he said.

The additional reps the younger players got in the preseason were to make sure they’ll be ready when the time comes for the team to call on them, Bowles said.

“There’s a lot of teaching that we have to do to make sure they’re ready to go play once the season starts,” he said. “So the play time is invaluable for those guys. I know everybody thinks we were resting the starters, but we were getting guys ready to play. We’re moving them around and putting them in situations and giving them learning experiences to help us during the season, not just to hep us get through the preseason.

“So you can stick them in the fire and let them go.”

