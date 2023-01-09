Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles’ first press conference of Wild Card week featured updates on two of the team’s centers.

Robert Hainsey left Sunday’s 30-17 loss to the Falcons after 13 offensive snaps and did not return. Bowles said, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports, that he is dealing with a sore hamstring and the team will see how things develop over the course of the week.

Hainsey is starting at center because Ryan Jensen has not returned from his preseason knee injury. Jensen returned to practice during the final week of December and Bowles said he’s “status quo” as this week gets underway.

The Buccaneers will host the Cowboys next Monday night in the final game of the Wild Card round.

Todd Bowles: Robert Hainsey has a sore hamstring, “status quo” on Ryan Jensen originally appeared on Pro Football Talk