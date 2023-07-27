Todd Bowles poses 1st question to Baker Mayfield: ‘Are you the starter?’

TAMPA ― The man who will decide the Bucs’ quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask on Thursday asked the probing question that only he can answer.

As Mayfield sat down for a media session following the second training camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center, Bowles shouted, ‘Hey Baker, are you the starter?’”

Mayfield smiled broadly and wiped the grin off his face with a white towel.

“I work each day,” Mayfield said. “One day at a time right now.”

But one day during the preseason ― a deadline Bowles says he has in his mind ― the Bucs will declare which quarterback won the starting position.

That daily battle, which began in March when the Bucs signed Mayfield to a 1-year, $4 million contract that could be worth as much as $8 million with incentives, is going to determine how the team replaces seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady.

“Obviously, I’m a little more outgoing than Kyle, but Kyle is a great guy,” Mayfield said. “So to me, competition always brings out the best in everybody. You want to have somebody pushing you. You want to have somebody who is going to challenge you and brings a different aspect to it.

“And John (Wolford) does that as well. John brings the aspect of knowing that offense we’re installing down to a science almost. So the combination of all three of us, it’s pretty special to see how we’re all working together.”

The Bucs haven’t had a true quarterback competition since maybe Josh McCown battled rookie Mike Glennon for the starting job in 2014, the first season under head coach Lovie Smith.

Jameis Winston was suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the 2018 season for inappropriately touching a female Uber driver in March 2016 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Ryan Fitzpatrick started the first four games, and the Bucs went back and forth between him and Winston the rest of the year.

Bowles is no stranger to QB battles. He had one with the New York Jets in 2015 between Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith, who was injured by a teammate during the preseason.

“There’s nothing that can be gained by having a quarterback competition,” Bowles said. “You know that both quarterbacks can throw the football. Throwing the football is just a part of it. The mental part, the aspects of the game, the adjustment part, the audible part and the command part and the things you have to do on the field is a huge part of it, too.

“It’s not just, who threw a touchdown? Who didn’t? Who went 10-for-14 and who went 6-for-15. It’s about how you did it. Sometimes you’ve got to be smart and throw the ball away. You’re not going to get every play. You’ve got to know when to have guts and when to not have guts, and that’s a feel and you see that over time. We understand that, and we’re just taking it day by day.”

Trask, a second-round pick in 2021, spent his first two seasons as the No. 3 quarterback behind Brady and Blaine Gabbert, dressing for just two games. Trask’s only appearance came in Week 18 of the 2022 season, when he completed 3 of 9 passes for 23 yards at Atlanta.

But Trask looks renewed in the new offense under offensive coordinator Dave Canales. He’s gotten leaner by losing 10 pounds, and his feet move lighter in the pocket.

“I think the quarterback room as a whole has done a great job just spinning ideas off each other, and as cliche as it sounds we’re not really competing against each other,” Trask said. “Obviously, on the outside, there’s its own perspective. But as cliche as it sounds, you just want to compete with yourself and make sure you’re progressing every single day.”

This is Mayfield’s fourth team since July 2022. A year ago, he won the Panthers’ quarterback battle over Sam Darnold but wound up finishing the season with the Rams.

He says he hasn’t been on social media for nearly two years and still carries a large chip on his shoulder.

“’I’m wired different,” Mayfield said. “I don’t need anybody on the outside to tell me what I can and can’t do. I know what I’m capable of. I got hurt in Cleveland, that’s why my run ended there. And last year was what it was in Carolina. But everything happened for a reason, so I’m here now and ready to go.

“Talking about skeptics and what the narrative is on this team, I think it speaks to our veterans and the people that were a part of the run to the Super Bowl and the success they’ve had recently more so than to me. I’ll always have a chip on my shoulder. That’s how I approach every day. But it’s good to be around a room and a group that’s had success and continue to have that mentality as well. It’s a good fit, but we’re going to write our own story.”

Bowles said he won’t make snap judgements about his quarterbacks. He and his staff will take their time and then evaluate them together, as they do with players at every position.

“I can’t come in here off the field and say, ‘Kyle did good,’ or “Baker did good,’ or one thing or the other. I look at the whole practice as its entirety. Probably my fifth or sixth time watching the tape is when we start evaluating positions. We just take notes and kind of see who can do what, where and kind of go from there.”

