Tom Brady showed up at the Buccaneers’ voluntary offseason workouts Wednesday and Thursday.

The quarterback was vocal last year in encouraging players not to show up for voluntary workouts, and in his career, Brady has been known to skip the voluntary program.

So why did he show up in phase two of the program this week? New coach Todd Bowles said Friday he didn’t request Brady’s appearance but wasn’t surprised to see the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“Tom’s a worker,” Bowles said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Tom comes in on his own. He doesn’t need to be here, but you don’t play that long without having inner drive. We have great communication, and we have a great relationship. He comes in on his own and works. He doesn’t need the work everyone else needs, but the camaraderie, when he comes in here, is very good.”

Bowles still plans to call the defensive plays this season, and while he will have a little input in some of the offensive meetings, he doesn’t plan on changes to the offense. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich will remain in charge of his unit.

“Everybody thinks I’m changing the offense,” Bowles said. “I didn’t get a head job to be an offensive coach. That’s not my job. I’ve always been a defensive coach, that doesn’t mean I can’t be a head coach.

“Tom and I understand that. We have a great relationship going forward. We communicate constantly and I just look forward to working with him from a different angle. But we always talked football off the field when he was here, regardless.”

Todd Bowles not surprised at Tom Brady’s appearance at offseason workouts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk