Todd Bowles knows the challenge of ‘game-wrecker’ Micah Parsons

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the ball Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, their primary focus will be making sure Micah Parsons doesn’t ruin their night all by himself.

That’s something the star pass rusher has already done to many teams, despite being in just his second NFL season. Last year’s unanimous Defensive Rookie of the Year has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Cowboys, and Bucs head coach Todd Bowles knows he’ll present a unique challenge for his offense in this wild-card playoff matchup.

“It’s extremely hard,” Bowles said Thursday, when asked about trying to keep track of Parsons on the field. “They do a good job of disguising. It’s bad enough when he lines up in one place, but when he moves around, you’ve got to know where he is at all times. He’s a game wrecker.”

The quickest way to beat Tom Brady is with consistent pressure, and Parsons is among the league’s best at doing just that. If the Bucs want tow in this game, they’ll have to make sure they contain Parsons as much as possible, and hope Brady keeps getting rid of the ball faster than ever.

