Todd Bowles: I know exactly when Tom Brady is coming back

Todd Bowles is attempting to put the proverbial toothpaste back in the tube.

A day after saying there’s no firm date for quarterback Tom Brady‘s return to the team from his training camp hiatus, the Buccaneers head coach has changed his tune.

“I know exactly when Tom is coming back, and I’ve consistently said it would be sometime after the Titans game,” Bowles said on Friday, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

But Bowles still did not reveal exactly when that is.

Bowles also slightly paraphrased Alfred E. Neuman when attempting to quell fears that Brady might retire once again.

“Do I look worried?” Bowles said, with Stroud noting the coach’s broad smile. “I’m not worried, so I don’t know why anyone else would be worried.”

Bowles had said on Thursday that there was “no definitive date for me. … We’ll keep in touch and find out,” when referring to Brady’s absence.

Bowles still did not disclose why Brady has been away from the team since last Thursday, though he did note that he’s being vague because something unforeseen could delay Brady’s return. The Buccaneers have said since last week that Brady’s absence was pre-planned.

Stroud has also previously reported that Brady’s absence has nothing to do with the health of the quarterback or any of his family members.

The Buccaneers take on the Titans for their second preseason game on Saturday.

