Todd Bowles: John Wolford is "feeling better," traveled home with the team

On Saturday night, Buccaneers quarterback John Wolford suffered a neck injury. He exited on a cart, and was taken to a local hospital.

On Sunday morning, coach Todd Bowles provided a positive update on Wolford.

"He's feeling better," Bowles told reporters. "He's moving around so, you know, that's the best we can offer right now. The tests came out pretty good. We'll just see how he recovers."

Wolford returned to Tampa with the team, according to Bowles.

Bowles was asked whether it's only a neck injury, or whether Wolford also suffered a head injury.

"For now, it's a neck injury," Bowles said. "Still evaluating him, but it's a neck injury right now."

Wolford, 27, spent four years with the Rams. He signed with the Buccaneers earlier this year as a free agent. He started a 2020 wild-card playoff game over Jared Goff for L.A., before exiting with a neck injury.