The last playoff game of 2022 wild-card weekend will be Tom Brady‘s 48th and, in theory, his last.

First-year head coach Todd Bowles isn’t thinking of it that way.

“I didn’t think about that in 2020, I didn’t think about that in 2021 and I’m not thinking about that this year,” Bowles told reporters on Wednesday. “I’m trying to stay focused – we’re trying to stay focused and make the main thing the main thing. Right now, we have a really good football team that we’ve got to play Monday night that we’ve got to get ready for. We’ll worry about that when we need to worry about that – right now, we need to worry about the Cowboys. It’s a good football team that we’re about to play [so] we’ve got to get ready.”

Bowles is right; there’s nothing else to do. Besides, Brady is facing two very different questions. One, whether to keep playing. Two, whether to keep playing for the Buccaneers.

There’s a chance that the answers to those questions will be: (1) yes; and (2) no.

Regardless, Bowles is properly focused on the task at hand. That’s all any coach can ever do, or should ever do.

Todd Bowles isn’t thinking about the possibility that Tom Brady may be retiring originally appeared on Pro Football Talk