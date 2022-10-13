Todd Bowles heaps praise on Bucs’ rookie class

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need much in terms of immediate impact from last year’s rookie class, but the same couldn’t be said for their 2022 group, after an offseason that featured a long list of key departures.

This year, the Bucs have already relied on their first-year players quite a bit through the first five weeks, getting significant contributions from Logan Hall, Luke Goedeke, Rachaad White, Cade Otton and others.

As the Bucs prepare for this week’s road trip to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Todd Bowles was asked about the impact his rookies have made so far this season, and he praised the entire group:

"I think all of them have been impactful." 🗣: HC Todd Bowles on the 2022 rookie class pic.twitter.com/R2WAAVvCUc — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 12, 2022

Goedeke earned the starting left guard job in training camp, while Hall, White and Otton have all earned significant roles as rotational players.

Injuries have already been a problem on both sides of the ball in Tampa Bay, so don’t be surprised if they continue to rely on this year’s rookie class even more as the season wears on.

